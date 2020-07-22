Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 768 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

