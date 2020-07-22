Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,923 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $198.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

