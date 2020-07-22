Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

