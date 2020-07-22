Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys 129 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.70. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.