Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $296.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.