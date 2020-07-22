Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $866.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $725.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $998.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Shopify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Shopify from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $752.46.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $952.83 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,074.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $889.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.58.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 102.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

