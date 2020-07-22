Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $866.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $725.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $998.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Shopify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Shopify from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $752.46.
Shares of Shopify stock opened at $952.83 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,074.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $889.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.58.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 102.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
