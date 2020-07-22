Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shizuoka Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of Shizuoka Bank stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. Shizuoka Bank has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $77.65.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include current deposits, savings deposits, deposits at notice, time deposits, negotiable certificates of deposit, and other deposit products, as well as various loans and credit cards.

