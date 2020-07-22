Shivom (OMX) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Shivom has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Shivom token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin and DDEX. Shivom has a market capitalization of $555,436.61 and $73.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shivom

Shivom (OMX) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene, DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

