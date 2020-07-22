Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $3.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Seven Generations Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

