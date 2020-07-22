Servicemaster Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,076 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,057% compared to the typical volume of 93 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,700,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,874,000 after buying an additional 2,821,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,267,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000,000 after buying an additional 1,666,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,845,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SERV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.23. Servicemaster Global has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

