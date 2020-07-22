Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Sempra Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $125.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $924,570,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,908,000 after acquiring an additional 693,442 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,751,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,711,000 after acquiring an additional 619,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,681,000 after acquiring an additional 595,314 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,700,000 after acquiring an additional 576,722 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

