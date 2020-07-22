Seaport Global Securities Comments on PG&E Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for PG&E in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PG&E’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.41.

NYSE:PCG opened at $9.49 on Monday. PG&E has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in PG&E by 280.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 553.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 1,272.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 24.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

