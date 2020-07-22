Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,717,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,995 shares of company stock worth $5,032,144 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 251,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after buying an additional 44,087 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

