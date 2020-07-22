Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.48 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

In other news, Director Robert J. Lipstein bought 6,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,251.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

