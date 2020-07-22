Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.89

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.89 and last traded at C$25.82, with a volume of 25940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total value of C$75,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$889,236.04. Also, insider Gloria M. Trujillo sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.60, for a total transaction of C$46,028.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at C$634,314.91. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,767.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

