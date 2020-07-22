Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €75.20 by Goldman Sachs Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €75.20 ($84.49) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.50 ($67.98) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €67.02 ($75.30).

Scout24 stock opened at €74.20 ($83.37) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.38. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €43.50 ($48.88) and a fifty-two week high of €73.60 ($82.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

