Scotiabank Increases Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VNNHF) Price Target to $0.75

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VNNHF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $0.55 to $0.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

VNNHF opened at $0.59 on Monday. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

