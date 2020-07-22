Scotiabank Increases Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VNNHF) Price Target to $0.75

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VNNHF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $0.55 to $0.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.
VNNHF opened at $0.59 on Monday. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.79.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
