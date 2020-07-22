Scotiabank Increases Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $36.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 115.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

TORXF stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

