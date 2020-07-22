Scotiabank Increases GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) Price Target to $2.25

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $1.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GAU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.90 target price on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GalianoGoldInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of GAU stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31. GalianoGoldInc . has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

