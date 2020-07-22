Scotiabank Increases Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to $43.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDVMF. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

