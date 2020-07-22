Scotiabank Increases Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $65.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM opened at $68.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $70.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.