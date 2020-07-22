Scientific Games (SGMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Scientific Games to post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Scientific Games to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.51. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGMS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.