Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,779,000 after buying an additional 9,205,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,992,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,716,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,904,000 after buying an additional 112,813 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after buying an additional 2,772,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,663,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,414,000 after buying an additional 44,977 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

