Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scholastic stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $979.09 million, a PE ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

SCHL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

