Schlumberger (SLB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SLB opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.11.
In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.
