Schlumberger (SLB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLB opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Schlumberger from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

