Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Schlumberger by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 9.3% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 121.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 176,970 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 120.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 246,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Schlumberger from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Schlumberger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

