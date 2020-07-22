Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Schlumberger by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

