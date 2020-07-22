Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SBSNY opened at $30.82 on Monday.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

