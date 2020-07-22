Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sartorius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sartorius from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.00.

Shares of SARTF stock opened at $310.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 0.39. Sartorius has a 12 month low of $164.10 and a 12 month high of $313.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.23.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Sartorius had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.96 million.

