Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €330.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been given a €330.00 ($370.79) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRT3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €212.00 ($238.20) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €277.00 ($311.24) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nord/LB set a €300.00 ($337.08) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €259.90 ($292.02).

Shares of FRA SRT3 opened at €325.80 ($366.07) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €302.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €251.15. Sartorius has a 52 week low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 52 week high of €124.70 ($140.11).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

