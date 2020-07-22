Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.61

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 11780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 93,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,217,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

