SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at $162.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day moving average is $127.49. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $163.94. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SAP will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $5,025,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.