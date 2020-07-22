Sandra B. Hardardottir Buys 1,000,000 Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Stock

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Director Sandra B. Hardardottir purchased 1,000,000 shares of On Track Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

OTIVF stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.49. On Track Innovations Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.