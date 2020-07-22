Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.03

Saint Jean Carbon Inc (CVE:SJL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 103250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company primarily explores for graphite and molybdenum properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Saint Jean Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saint Jean Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.