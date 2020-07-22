Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Saia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

SAIA stock opened at $130.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.86. Saia has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $132.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,117.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Saia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Saia by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.