SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

