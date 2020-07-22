RPS Group (LON:RPS) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPS Group to a sector performer rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get RPS Group alerts:

RPS Group stock opened at GBX 48.25 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. RPS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.60 ($2.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 million and a P/E ratio of -96.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.11.

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.