Royalty Pharma PLC’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 27th (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma’s (NASDAQ:RPRX) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 27th. Royalty Pharma had issued 77,681,670 shares in its initial public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $2,175,086,760 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 4,524,500 shares of company stock worth $126,686,000 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royalty Pharma stock. Brown University bought a new position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 381,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,534,000. Royalty Pharma accounts for 13.7% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brown University owned 0.06% of Royalty Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

