Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Announces $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$95.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$72.00 and a 52 week high of C$109.68.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The company had revenue of C$10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5381303 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.09, for a total transaction of C$616,931.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$482,133.95. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total transaction of C$64,459.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$118,579.70. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $1,436,396 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

