Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Announces $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.
Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of RY stock opened at C$95.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$72.00 and a 52 week high of C$109.68.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.09, for a total transaction of C$616,931.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$482,133.95. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total transaction of C$64,459.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$118,579.70. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $1,436,396 over the last ninety days.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.05.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
