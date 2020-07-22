Royal Bank of Canada (RY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7839 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

