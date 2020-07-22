Royal Bank of Canada (RY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7839 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th.
Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.
Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
