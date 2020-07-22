Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

VLVLY opened at $17.54 on Monday. VOLVO AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.49.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

