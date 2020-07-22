Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable (NYSE:EQH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQH. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.
Shares of EQH opened at $20.16 on Monday. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,332,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,353 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1,476.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,716,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,123,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
