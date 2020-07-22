Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable (NYSE:EQH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQH. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of EQH opened at $20.16 on Monday. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,332,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,353 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1,476.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,716,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,123,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

