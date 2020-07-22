Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WIX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.06.

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $275.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.02 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.07. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $299.83.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

