Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 65,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,354,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Palmer Knight Co grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 28,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

