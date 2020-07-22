Royal Bank of Canada Raises NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 5,700

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,500 ($67.68) to GBX 5,700 ($70.15) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NXT. HSBC upgraded shares of NEXT to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 7,050 ($86.76) to GBX 5,570 ($68.55) in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,140 ($75.56) to GBX 4,300 ($52.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,998 ($49.20) to GBX 3,522 ($43.34) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($68.91) target price (up previously from GBX 5,400 ($66.45)) on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NEXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,235.14 ($64.42).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,028 ($61.88) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,034.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,397.67. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 48.36 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,358 ($90.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

