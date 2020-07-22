Roxgold’s (ROGFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of ROGFF opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in Séguéla gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

