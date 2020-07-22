Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Shares Up 3.7%

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.76, 23,379 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 326,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RST shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rosetta Stone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RST. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rosetta Stone by 70.2% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 867,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 358,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the fourth quarter worth about $2,997,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,445,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 163,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 111.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 126,200 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth about $1,887,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile (NYSE:RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

