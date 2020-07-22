Rose M. Chernick Sells 400 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $22,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rose M. Chernick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BofA Securities cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

