Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

