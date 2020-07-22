Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,035.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.11.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.